Piper Sandler Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 1,778,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

