Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,287,754. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 49,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

