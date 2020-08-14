Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

