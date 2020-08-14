PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

PPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 15,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,177. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

