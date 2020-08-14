Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 53,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.63. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,552,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930,468 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

