Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 8,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,446. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 10.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progress Software by 114.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.