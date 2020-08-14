Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

