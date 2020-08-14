RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 3,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,702. The firm has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RadNet by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 573.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

