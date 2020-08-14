Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $8.50 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

