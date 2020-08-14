Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit