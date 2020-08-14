Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

