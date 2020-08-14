Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a robust second-quarter 2020, buoyed by efforts to address pandemic-related challenges. Same-store sales were robust in the quarter. Disciplined operating expense, gains from a pullback in traditional lending and impressive e-commerce business are aiding the company’s performance. However, it witnessed softness in its Mexico segment and higher operating costs in the quarter. Nevertheless, management reaffirmed sales and earnings view, while raised free cash flow projection for 2020. Further, it expects e-commerce business to account for more than 25% of sales by this year. Going forward, continuous expansion of technology, strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation poise the company well for future.”

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

