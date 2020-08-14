Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,136. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.