Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,490 shares of company stock worth $4,280,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

