Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $102.89. 8,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,343.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,570 shares of company stock worth $5,256,136. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

