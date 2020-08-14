Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $38.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Cfra cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.75. 49,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.