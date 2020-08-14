Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $39.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,468. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.