RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €34.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.13 ($46.03).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

