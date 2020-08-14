Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,561. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Safehold has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $250,006.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,599,943.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,169,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,604 shares of company stock worth $11,531,218 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

