Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,938 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after acquiring an additional 867,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after buying an additional 112,813 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 216,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

