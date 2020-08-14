Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

SLGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

