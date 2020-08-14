Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.90 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($3.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 125.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ SQBG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

