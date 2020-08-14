Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 699,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,644. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

