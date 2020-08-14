Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $136,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 71,722 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $3,652,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,149 shares of company stock valued at $36,890,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

