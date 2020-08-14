Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Releases Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.