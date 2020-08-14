Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Releases Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.27%.
Shares of SIEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of -0.26.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.