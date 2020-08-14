SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Announces Earnings Results

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,047. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $64,500.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

