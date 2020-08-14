SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 155.7% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.81. The company had a trading volume of 559,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $209.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.