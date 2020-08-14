SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.35. 95,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.82. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

