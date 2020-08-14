SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 31.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 57,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,854. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

