Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

