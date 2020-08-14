Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. 6,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after buying an additional 877,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.