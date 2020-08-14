Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

