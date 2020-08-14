Stifel Nicolaus Increases Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Price Target to $35.00

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRWH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of TRWH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,818. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

