Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.35 EPS.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History for Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit