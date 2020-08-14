Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.35 EPS.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

