Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aug 14th, 2020

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

