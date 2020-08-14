SVB Leerink Raises Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $50.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 166,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,845. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.94 million and a PE ratio of -48.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,652.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock worth $16,713,486 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

