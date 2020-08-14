TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

