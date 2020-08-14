Textron’s (TXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.45.

TXT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 12,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Textron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 199,840 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Textron by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 453,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

