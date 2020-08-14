The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

