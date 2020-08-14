Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.76. 892,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.43. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

