TheStreet Upgrades Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) to B

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,013. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

