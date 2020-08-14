TheStreet Upgrades Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) to “B-“

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,150,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

