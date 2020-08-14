Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

TOT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Total will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

