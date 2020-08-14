TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.40.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,867. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,880,456. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

