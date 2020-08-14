TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 6,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,381. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,189.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 282.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

