Truist Financial Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $315.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on W. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.97.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,682 shares of company stock worth $62,112,495 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

