Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 5,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $679.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Smalley bought 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

