UBS Group Boosts Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Price Target to $14.00

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 105,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,602. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,118 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

