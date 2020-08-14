UBS Group Boosts Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $53.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,374. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,908 shares of company stock worth $32,581,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 505,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

