UBS Group Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $54.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 101,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

