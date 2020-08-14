UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

UMH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,023. The stock has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

